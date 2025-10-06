/Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seen separately for the first time since divorce filing

After weeks of speculation surrounding their split, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have now made their first public appearances following their divorce filing, each choosing very different stages to make their presence felt.

According to a TMZ report, the couple, who were married for 19 years, have been living separately since early summer. Kidman was recently seen attending a charity gala in Texas, while Urban performed in Bristow, Virginia, as part of his High and Alive World Tour.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nicole Kidman at Texas Charity Auction

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, appeared elegant in a black off-shoulder gown as she attended amfAR’s charity auction in Dallas on October 4, as reported by E! News. The event raised significant funds for HIV/AIDS research, and Kidman took the stage to present Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration.

In her speech, Kidman highlighted unity and compassion, saying, "What Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are more alike than different, and that we’re better when we look out for each other."

She also praised amfAR’s commitment to "elevating our common humanity" by supporting bold scientific research. Her poised and heartfelt presence drew attention as it marked her first official appearance post-divorce.

Keith Urban performs a set in Virginia

Meanwhile, Keith Urban, 57, hit the stage in Bristow, Virginia, for a packed concert on his High and Alive World Tour. Fans cheered as the country music star delivered an electrifying performance despite the ongoing personal upheaval.

However, what caught attention was a lyrical change in his hit track The Fighter, originally inspired by Kidman. Instead of singing, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be your fighter," Urban replaced it with, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player."

The altered lyrics immediately sparked speculation about his rumoured relationship with guitarist Maggie Baugh, who later posted the clip on Instagram, captioning it with a surprised reaction, "Did he just say that?"

Nicole Kidman reportedly 'devastated' by Urban’s new romance

As per TMZ, Kidman was reportedly “betrayed” and "devastated" after learning about Urban’s relationship with a much younger woman. Reports claimed that the actress had hoped to mend their marriage, but the situation took a turn she "didn’t expect."

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2006, share two daughters- Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14). Kidman has reportedly filed for primary custody, seeking stability for their children as she focuses on her career and philanthropy.

