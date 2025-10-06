/The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift breaks her own record with album sales on first day of its release

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, is already buzzing with appreciation and going viral for its lyrics and perfect representation. Read more to know the album sales on the first day of its release.
Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was released on October 3 through Republic Records. But do you know the singer is already breaking her own record through her album sales? Let's delve into the details.
\According to data from Luminate sourced by Billboard, Taylor Swift's album sold 2.7 million copies during its release day on Friday, i.e., October 3, which also makes it her largest week yet.
Reportedly, the record for the most album sales in one week is held by Adele's '25', which sold 3.4 million copies in its first seven days back in 2015. Swift still has a reported six days of sales activity left to try to surpass that mark. As per the report of Luminate, it also stated that The Life of a Showgirl set a record for the most vinyl copies sold in a week, with 1.2 million sold right out of the gate.
The Life of a Showgirl is inspired by the tour and her romantic relationship with the NFL player Travis Kelce. Swift conceived The Life of a Showgirl as a vibrant and lively album reflecting her triumphant state of mind. The result is an upbeat pop and soft rock record, containing 12 songs with narratives of fame and love.
Swift recorded it in Sweden with the producers Max Martin and Shellback during the European leg of the Eras Tour in 2024. Taylor Swift produced The Life of a Showgirl alongside the Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback, both of whom previously worked with Swift on her albums Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017).