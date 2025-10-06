/Chandni Bar 2 in the works: Will Tabu return to her National Award-winning role?

The much-anticipated sequel to Chandni Bar- the 2001 National Award-winning crime drama- is officially in development, sparking intense curiosity among fans about whether Tabu will return as Mumtaz Sawant, the character that marked her as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful performers.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing engagment ring as he visits temple with family

Tabu may return as Mumtaz Sawan

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a Zoom report, discussions are underway with the actress to bring her back for Chandni Bar 2. "The producers are extremely keen to have Tabu reprise her iconic role, as her presence is seen as vital to the sequel’s authenticity and emotional depth. "Talks are ongoing, but an official confirmation regarding her casting is still awaited."

The vision behind Chandni Bar 2

Produced by Sandeep Singh under his banner Legend Studios and directed by Section 375 filmmaker Ajay Bahl, the sequel promises to be a reimagined story for a new generation, set 25 years after the events of the original. While the makers have yet to confirm Tabu’s return, industry buzz suggests that the team considers her involvement crucial to maintaining the legacy of the franchise.

Reportedly, Chandni Bar 2 will also feature a fresh protagonist to explore the evolving reality of Mumbai’s dance bars and underworld. Several young actresses, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, and Tripti Dimri, are being considered for the role. The final casting for this pivotal part is expected to be announced soon.

About the original Chandni Bar

Released in 2001, Chandni Bar was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and starred Tabu alongside Atul Kulkarni, Ananya Khare, Rajpal Yadav, and others. The film painted a stark and unforgettable picture of the Mumbai underworld, from dance bars to crime and survival, earning four National Film Awards, including Best Actress for Tabu, Best Supporting Actor for Kulkarni, and Best Film on Other Social Issues.

As excitement builds for Chandni Bar 2, fans eagerly await to see if Tabu will once again step into the shoes of Mumtaz Sawant.