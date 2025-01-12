

Welcome Tabu into the world of Bhooth Bangla. The acclaimed actress has joined Akshay Kumar's horror comedy, which has been directed by none other than Priyadarshan. The movie marks the reunion of Tabu with Akshay and the renowned director after the 2000 superhit comedy Hera Pheri.

Apart from Tabu, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Tabu joins Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla

On Saturday (Jan 12), Tabu made the big announcement by sharing a picture of a clapboard from the set. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Hum yahan bandh hain. @priyadarshan.Official @balajimotionpictures @akshaykumar @ektarkapoor @jishu.Sengupta @ipritamofficial @wamiqagabbi."

As the news of the Tabu's casting was confirmed, netizens rejoiced and celebrated the reunion of the acting stalwarts.

Commenting on the post, one user wrote, ''They are trying to hit the nostalgia by bringing the Ogs Rajpal yadav, manoj joshi, paresh rawal, and music by pritam, 🥺 full bhul bhulaiya 1 wali wibes also priyadarshan sir direction.''

Another wrote, ''Tabu and Priyadarshan, the duo is back 🥹.''

Filming of the movie is currently underway in Jaipur. On Jan 6, Rawal shared a picture featuring him and Akshay from the set. Alongside the picture, he wrote, ''A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOT BANGLA !''

A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOT BANGLA ! pic.twitter.com/4ALvW0a9xC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 6, 2025

Bhooth Bangla is one of the most-anticipated projects of the year that fans are eagerly waiting to watch. Announced on Akshay's birthday on September 9, 2024, the project marks the first collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan in over 14 years. Their last film together was Khatta Meetha (2010). The actor-director duo has given several hits like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy, in which she played the role of Sister Francesca.



(With inputs from agencies)