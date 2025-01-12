Actor Sunny Hinduja wants to kickstart the new year with some new energy. He will be seen making his directorial debut with The Gratitude List, a short film under his home banner It's a Sunny Day Films. The film will be co-directed with his close friend Chandan Anand.

The Gratitude List is special for Sunny who will embark on a new creative journey with this project. Reflecting on his experience, Sunny said, “As actors, we’re constantly enamoured by the art of filmmaking. It feels like an essential part of our being. To finally step into this creative space as a director is a dream come true.”

About The Gratitude List

The story of The Gratitude List draws inspiration from everyday moments, particularly the humour and quirks Sunny observes in his own life and marriage. “I have always believed that truth is stranger than fiction. By observing human behaviour and relationships through a unique lens, I’m driven to create films that are authentic, relatable, and meaningful,” Sunny explained.

Collaborating with his wife, Shinjini Raval on this heartfelt project added a personal dimension to the narrative.

Sunny described the journey of bringing The Gratitude List to life as both challenging and fulfilling. “Directing is an entirely different experience. It’s like nurturing a baby—being involved in every stage, from writing to post-production. To finally see it on screen is an indescribable joy,” he said.

The short film will be screened on January 15 at the Third Eye Asian Film Festival, a moment that Sunny described as “surreal and deeply special.” At the great feat, Sunny said, “This is just the beginning. I pray to continue contributing as a director, writer, and filmmaker, sharing stories that resonate with people’s hearts.”

Other works of Sunny Hinduja

Sunny became hugely popular after he appeared as Sandeep Bhaiya in TVF's Aspirants & Vicky Meheshwari in Chacha VIdhayak Hain Humare. Sunny was also seen in The Family Man as Milind.