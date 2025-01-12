With just a week left for the release of her ambitious project Emergency, Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut organised a screening of her film in Nagpur. She invited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the special premiere. The event was also attended by Kangana’s co-actor Anupam Kher.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, Kangana can be seen talking about the film Emergency with a lot of enthusiasm. She can be heard saying: "Today, we are actually having the first screening of the film. Before this, no one has seen the film. The censor board was extremely strict, and they conducted thorough scrutiny. We had to provide so much proof and documentation. After six months of struggle, the film is finally ready.”

Nitin Gadkari said, "I am watching the film for the first time, and I have witnessed Emergency in the country. The true history of Emergency that Kangana ji has presented in front of the public today is correct. I am fully confident that this film will receive support from the public as well."

The minister also took to X and spoke highly of the film for “presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence”."Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history," he posted.

Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge… pic.twitter.com/a6S0f5Q5bG — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2025

After much back and forth with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), the film will finally be released in theatres on January 17. The film also stars actors Shreyas Talpade and the late Satish Kaushik.

Emergency is about the time when the then-Indian PM Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency and took absolute control of media, politics and governance. The emergency lasted for 21 months from 1975 to 1977. In the film, Kangana will be playing Indira Gandhi and her transformation was appreciated for the uncanny resemblance.

As for others, Anupam Kher will play late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade will play a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman is cast as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.