Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her much-awaited political drama Emergency. The film will see the diva essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her next.



During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kangana Ranaut shared her views on the Gandhi Family and nepotism. Throwing light on Indira Gandhi and her privileged background, Kangana stated, "Clearly, Indira Gandhi was a product of nepotism. But what happens is when I meet certain people, like in our film industry, who I don't like or don't want to be like, still I will play a character with utmost sensibility because being an artist means not having any coloured perception."



The 'Queen' actress further added, "I may come from a party that belongs to the people, as the name suggests, but I can still have a very sensitive approach to someone who comes from a privileged background. Mr Indira Gandhi came from a very privileged background. She was a three-time Prime Minister and daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. She became the secretary and got all the best ministries, what more privilege can you ask for? Yes she is privileged, but that does not mean I cannot have a sensible portrayal of her"



Kangana Ranaut also talked about extending an invitation to Priyanka Gandhi for Emergency.

She was quoted saying, “I actually met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament. And the first thing I told her was, 'You should watch the emergency'. She was very gracious'. She said, 'Yeah may be'.



So let's see if they would want to watch the film. I think it's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality also. And I have taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with great dignity. Because I see when I started to do a lot of research, there was so much focus and so much material about her personal life, whether it was her relationship with her husband or many friends or controversial equations”.



Emergency is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on January 17 this year.



Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.