Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to release her directorial feature Emergency. The actress, who is busy promoting the film ahead of its January 10 release, recently revealed that she has extended an invitation to politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch the film.



The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former prime minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country.



In the film, Kangana plays Mrs Gandhi while Shreyas Talpade plays a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Advertisment

Kangana invites Priyanka Gandhi to watch Emergency

While speaking to news agency IANS, Kangana said, “I actually met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament. And the first thing I told her was, 'You should watch Emergency'. She was very gracious'. She said, 'Yeah may be'. So let's see if they would want to watch the film. I think it's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality also. And I have taken great care to portray Mrs Gandhi with great dignity. Because I see, when I started to do a lot of research, there was so much focus and so much material about her personal life, whether it was her relationship with her husband or many friends or controversial equations.”

Priyanka Gandhi bag controversy: BJP mocks Congress MP, 'gifts' her bag featuring '1984' in red dripping ink



She continued, “I thought to myself that there is so much more to every person. When it comes to women, especially, they're always reduced to their equation with men around them. And of course, sensational encounters. In fact, most of the controversial material was about all that. But I have portrayed her with so much dignity and sensibility. And I think that everybody should see this film.”

Advertisment

Kangana Ranaut announces new release date of her film Emergency



Kangana said that Indira Gandhi was a very loved leader also.



“Apart from some very crazy things that happened during the emergency and other few things, I think she was very loved and celebrated. Being a three-time Prime Minister is not a joke. She was loved and celebrated.”

About Emergency

Emergency is a biographical drama directed by Kangana Ranaut, who also features as former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in the film. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Emergency is based on the emergency imposed in India for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 17 after multiple delays.

Advertisment

Kangana Ranaut says Oscar picks only those films that are anti-India