Veteran Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke on Friday while attending an event in Mumbai. Earlier reports had claimed that Talsania was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack. However eyewitnesses at the event stated that the actor suddenly fell sick and suffered a brain stroke and not a heart attack.



A new report in Times Of India states that the actor suffered a brain stroke when he attended a screening of a Gujarati film in Mumbai.



Rajesh Vasani, an industry veteran told E Times, "I was at the venue and he had come to watch a special screening of a Gujarati film and was in the lobby when it happened. He vomited there and people around him took him to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital." The actor remains in critical condition and undergoing treatment in the hospital. Tiku Talsania is 70years old.

The actor attended a special screening of Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjay in Mumbai on Friday evening. Videos of Talsania interacting with Rashmi Desai, the lead actress of the film is doing the rounds of social media.

Talsania has worked over four decades in showbiz and has been part of classics like Andaz Apna Apna, Devdas and TV show Uttaran among others.

Talsania began his acting journey with the TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in 1984. Two years later, he debuted in Bollywood with Pyaar Ke Do Pal, Duty, and Asli Naqli.



Most recently, the actor was seen in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

The actor is married to Deepti Talsania, and the couple shares two children. His son, Rohaan Talsania, is a music composer, while his daughter, Shikha Talsania, is a theatre and film actress who has featured in films like Wake Up! Sid, Veere Di Wedding, I Hate Luv Storys, and Coolie No. 1.

