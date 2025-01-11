Actor Allu Arjun has received relief from the Nampally court in Hyderabad in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor's legal team requested an exemption and the court relaxed some of his bail terms. Under the new terms, the actor will not have to visit the Chikkadapally police station in Hyderabad every Sunday. The exemption was granted due to security concerns.



Arjun has also been granted permission to travel outside India. This comes a day before Arjun is scheduled to appear at the police station. The actor has already appeared before the police once since the ruling.

Allu Arjun’s arrest and bail

Arjun was taken into custody by the police from his Jubilee Hills residence on December 13 over the tragic death of a woman due to a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during Pushpa 2 premiere.



While the Nampally court sentenced him to a 14-day remand, the High Court granted him a 4-week interim bail. He was released from Chanchalaguda Central Jail on December 14.

The actor was granted regular bail on January 13 against two ₹50,000 suites. He was directed to appear at the police station every Sunday and not leave the country until further notice.

About the Pushpa 2 stampede case

On December 4, Arjun attended the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. The actor’s visit caused fans to surge forward to catch a glimpse of him, leading to a stampede. The stampede led to the death of a woman and the hospitalization of her young son in critical condition.

The police arrested Arjun, the theatre management, and a few security members based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. Arjun also paid Rs 25 lac (Rs 2.5 million) to the victim's family.

Pushpa 2 review

In her review of the film, WION's Shomini Sen wrote, "Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule overachieves on many aspects and is self-aware of the weight of expectation over it. Thereby, the story's genuineness is not as much as it was in the first part. A lot of loose ends are not neatly tied off, and Shekhawat and Pushpa's endless ego tussle never reaches a conclusive end." Read full review here