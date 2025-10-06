/7 popular Vinod Khanna movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and more

Actor, film producer and politician Vinod Khanna would have been 79 on October 6. The actor and former Minister of State for External Affairs of India died on 2017 April 27th. On his birth anniversary, here's a look at some of his hit films that you can watch on OTT platforms.
We are celebrating the birth anniversary of the veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna. The actor garnered widespread popularity for his charm, good looks and acting in some of the blockbuster films in the 1960s-70s. On his 79th birth anniversary, let's take a look at the must-watch movies of the star.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Vinod Khanna along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, the movie revolves around three brothers, named Amar, Akbar and Anthony, separated in childhood and raised in different religious households, only to reunite with each other after many years in a sudden encounter. The group then decided to take revenge on those people who had separated them.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The synopsis highlights the story of a couple in which the wife raises the illegitimate son of her husband, along with her own child, giving both children equal love and care. But the plot twist is when her decision to hand over the property creates tension in the family.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Vinod Khanna played Vinod Verma, a railway engineer, who succeeded in accomplishing the dream project of his life by launching the Super Express, which is India's fastest passenger train. However, it goes out of control on its maiden journey due to a bomb planted by his arch rival.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The movie centres on Ajit, a former prisoner, who takes a stand against a man named Jabbar, played by Vinod Khanna, who is terrorising and spreading his fear among the people of his village. However, things take a turn when Jabbar kidnaps Ajit's lover.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Vinod Khanna and Sridevi played the roles of Chandni and Lalit. The tale takes its initial start from Chandni's fiancé, Rohit, who gets paralysed in an accident, and therefore, she is forced to relocate to Mumbai, where her boss, Lalit, falls in love with her.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Rajesh Khanna played dual roles of smuggler/businessman and a naive singer, while Vinod Khanna, played a dutiful police officer who is out to nab a diamond thief.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Multi-starrer movie tells the story of two orphans raised by Savitri, who grew up and became gangsters. However, Vinod Khanna as Karan, the other child adopted by Savitri, gets on a mission to bring the two orphans on the right path.