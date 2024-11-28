New Delhi

We have exciting news for Tabu fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch her on Dune: Prophecy. Teasing her debut on Dune Prophecy, Tabu took to Instagram to share her look from the ongoing show. She captioned the image: “Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength. The #DuneProphecy episode featuring Tabu premieres December 15 on @streamonmax and December 16 in India on @officialjiocinema.”

Advertisment

So far, two episodes from Dune Prophecy have landed on the internet.

Tabu teases her entry to Dune Prophecy

Tabu, as suggested in her Instagram post, will make her way to our screens as Sister Francesca on December 15. Tabu will be seen playing the role of Sister Francesca, a part of Bene Gesserit, a sacred sect to protect humanity.

Advertisment

We have seen Tabu adorn a stunning ensemble as she looks both menacing and regal in all-black attire.

As soon as Tabu posted the news, fans took to Instagram and congratulated her for being a part of the Dune universe. The Dune universe enjoys massive fandom as the films came before the show and starred Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in leading roles. Dune Prophecy is a spin-off of the hit film's franchise.

Advertisment

One user wrote, “Your potential in the Order is endless.” Another wrote, “I can't wait to whistle when you make your grand entry as Sister Francesca! (heart eyes, red heart and, take a bow emojis).” “I know she will simply come and kill it and that's just A FACT,” read a third comment.

Many Instagram users hailed her as the “queen,” with one of them declaring, “Queen is coming.”

Some however expressed disappointment at her late entry to the show.

Also read: Mark Strong on his role in Dune: Prophecy and foraying into DUNE-Universe

About Dune Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy premiered in India on November 18. It will have six episodes in total. The finale will be dropped on December 30.

Dune Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.