/Who is Malti Chahar? 'Mystery Girl' of IPL is the newest wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 19

Over the weekend, Bigg Boss 19 introduced a new wild card contestant: Malti Chahar. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Saturday and Sunday saw host Salman Khan introducing Malti as the new inmate of the Bigg Boss house. Khan also announced that this week there would be no elimination and joked that Malti’s late arrival in the game is like a ‘second powerplay’. Malti replied that joining late was both a strength and a weakness since she knew everyone but they did not know her.

Ever since she joined the Bigg Boss house, there has been a lot of buzz around her.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti is cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister. The cricketer also appeared on Sunday’s episode of Weekned Ka Vaar to cheer for his sister as she made her entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house. Malti’s father has served in the Indian Air Force.

Malti herself dabbles in multiple roles. She is a content creator, a former beauty pageant winner, has acted in a few Hindi films and is even a filmmaker.

In IPL, her brother Deepak played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 7 years. In the IPL 2025 season, the Mumbai Indians picked him for Rs 9.25 crore.

Malti first came into the spotlight during IPL 2018 when she was spotted cheering for the CSK. Her smile caught everyone’s attention on TV. She was known as the “mystery girl” cheering for the CSK. Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, lifted the IPL trophy that year. It was later revealed that she is Deepak Chahar’s sister.

Born on November 15 in Agra, the 35-year-old studied software engineering in Lucknow. She took part in a beauty pageant and won the Miss India Earth 2009 title.

Malti has acted in films Manicure, Genius and Ishq Pashmina and calls herself a filmmaker. She is also a painter and a travel enthusiast. Her Instagram posts are filled with travel photos. According to media reports, Malti Chahar’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹3 crore.

Calls MS Dhoni a ‘sweetheart’

Malti had shared a post with Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of IPL 2018. The photo had the two posing for the camera. Malti captioned the image as, “Finally I met the Captain Cool... MS Dhoni.... and he is so damn cool...an awesome person... and a sweetheart”.

She also posted a photo featuring Mahi, her brother Deepak and her.

Malti Chahar in Bigg Boss 19

Malti Chahar’s arrival in Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card contestant is being seen as a threat by many. While Malti has shown eagerness to befriend Amaal, Tanya and Neelam, the ladies have not been forthcoming with building a connection with her so far.

Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri discussed her looks soon after she entered the house. Tanya said she didn’t find Malti impressive. Neelam advised Tanya not to befriend Malti, and Tanya agreed.

Later, both suspected Malti’s closeness with Nehal Chudasama. Farrhana Bhatt claimed they had already known each other.