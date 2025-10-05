/Malaika Arora Fitness Secret: All about her yoga rituals, magical drink and diet

Malaika Arora is a popular celebrity known for her remarkable item songs, which depict her fitness secrets. Inspiring numerous people, from youth to middle-aged, the actress never misses one single chance to share her regular yoga and workout routine despite her busy schedule. Here is a combination of diet, exercise, and lifestyle habits that helps her to maintain a toned physique.

Malaika Arora's yoga routine

Arora always appraises her life, which includes yoga, exercises, and the diet she follows. She usually shares her daily routine on Instagram for her social media family. She opens up about all her yoga poses more often, but recently, she posted 6 soothing stretches that can help every individual to get an active yet refreshing start, which you can also check on her Instagram post. Here is the list of the poses that she mentioned in her video.

Cat and cow stretch

90-90 hip stretch

Puppy pose stretch

Pigeon forward stretch

Cobra stretch

Frog stretch

Along with practising yoga regularly, the actress also incorporates Pilates for her core, strength, flexibility, and mind exercises. Some of her favourite poses, which she showcases mostly on her account, include Surya Namaskar, Vrikshasana, and Bhujangasana. She is also active in doing functional training and light strength exercises to maintain her physique and her overall fitness.

Arora's magical diet to look beautiful

Scientific studies say that whatever you eat will show on your face, and this is what Malaika has kept in her daily routine and made a mantra to remain fit. Malaika has repeatedly mentioned that she stays on intermittent fasting, which is eating only between noon to 7 pm. She trusts this method as this helps in her physical and mental health. She highlighted the importance of eating basic, home-cooked meals in many of her videos and has always described desi ghee as her "superfood".

Talking about her magical drink, Malaika Arora shares that she starts her day with a detox water made with overnight-soaked methi dana, ajwain, and jeera seeds, by straining and drinking the infused water after waking up in the morning on an empty stomach. The actress also consumes ABC juice that includes apple, beetroot, carrot, along with grated ginger, honey, lemon, and cayenne pepper shot for immunity. Last but not least, to get a clean gut, everyone should prioritise water therapy.