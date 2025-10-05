/Twinkle Khanna shares her mom Dimple Kapadia’s timeless haircare secret

Twinkle Khanna, a renowned actress and author, has shared her mother's hair care secret for maintaining beautiful, shiny hair, which is no less than having good skincare. At the age of 51, Twinkle Khanna is the most talked-about celebrity, having gorgeous hair, and her trick is very simple. Let's see the magic potion every human being can use to get long, shiny, and gorgeous hair.

Twinkle's one-step hair care routine

Khanna has revealed that her hair care routine is the easiest, containing only one step, which is easy to do, and there's no other complication one could be into to keep their hair dreamy and beautiful. In continuation of this, the actress also shares that she treats her scalp like a fridge, putting everything she finds from beer to eggs and from onions to curd in her hair. The actress always carries her kitchen cabinet things to make DIY staples for her hair and does not promote any commercial products. She says that thisis her only care ritual that she learnt from her mother, Dimple Kapadia.

Initially, during the lockdown period, Twinkle Khanna revealed one of her DIY hair care tips on her social media account. In the video, the actress showcases the whole tutorial, in which she extracts the juice of one onion into a bowl and gently massages it into her scalp with her fingers. She suggested keeping the treatment for 20 minutes before washing the hair, as the juice will be absorbed into the scalp, which is beneficial for hair growth.

Khanna also wrote an effective caption under her video, “An onion a day may keep everyone away, but it does strengthen the roots! Keep it on for 20 minutes and then wash it all off. When I want a less malodorous option that gives me the same results”.

How is onion beneficial for hair?