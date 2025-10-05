/World Teachers’ Day 2025: Inspiring teacher-student shows to watch on Netflix, Prime and more

World Teachers' Day 2025 is here. On this auspicious day, here's a compiled list of teacher-student series that will inspire you to some extent and remind you of your good old days and the bond you share with your teacher. Let's check the list now.
Today we are celebrating World Teachers' Day. On this day, people honour their teachers who have taught us every minor to major things in this world and inspired us on how to deal with the ruthless world. Here's a guide to some of the web series you can watch, remembering the crucial role every educator plays in every individual's life.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
The series is based on the story of Indian scientists Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, revolving around the powerful bond between a teacher and his student. The series plot on the inspiring contribution of Dr Bhabha and Dr Sarabhai in India's nuclear programme and space mission, which results in the growth of India's scientific infrastructure.
Where to watch: Netflix
The show portrays the bond between Vaibhav and his physics teacher, Jeetu Bhaiya, who mentors and guides the students. The entire show is based on Jeetu Bhaiya's inspiration for his students, who taught them to focus on their goals and guide the immense power of the Indian educational system.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The teacher-student show focuses on the rough and tough teaching method of an old man, Merlí, towards his students, which inspires them to become more thoughtful and engaged in their own lives.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A four-season teacher-student comedy show showcases how every member of a family teaches you how to stay grounded, offers profound life lessons, and helps shape a child's perspective on the world.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The show highlights the story of SK Sir, who helps his students not just in their studies but also in how to face the world. He provides life lessons on facing failure, hard work, and the importance of friendship.