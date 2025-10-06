/Did Meghan Markle go too far? Duchess faces backlash over Paris video near Princess Diana’s crash site

Meghan Markle’s return to Europe for Paris Fashion Week was meant to be a glamorous moment. Instead, it has turned into a public relations storm after the Duchess of Sussex shared a video of herself driving past the Pont de l’Alma tunnel- the site of Princess Diana’s fatal 1997 crash.

In the viral Instagram Story, Meghan, 44, is seen reclining in a limousine, her feet casually propped on the seat while her car drives through the Paris streets at night. The video captioned “About last night,” shows passing landmarks, including the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides- and, reportedly, the stretch of road leading to Pont de l’Alma.

Social media users were quick to point out the eerie connection to Princess Diana, calling the move “tone-deaf” and “insensitive.” Many accused Meghan of disrespecting the memory of her late mother-in-law, whose death continues to be one of the most tragic moments in royal history.

Online outrage

X users flooded the platform with angry reactions. One post read, “Why would she film the place his mother died? And post it online for everyone to see?” Another wrote, “She knows what that tunnel represents. This isn’t thoughtless- it’s cruel.”

A third user added, “Meghan Markle filmed herself going past the Pont de l'Alma in Paris, feet up in her limo, where Diana died. How disrespectful and low can she go?”

Criticism extends to Balenciaga appearance

The video wasn’t the only reason Meghan faced backlash. Her appearance at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, her first Paris Fashion Week outing, also drew scrutiny. The luxury brand has faced ongoing criticism since its 2022 ad campaign featuring children in inappropriate poses.

One critic wrote, “Obviously she’s not a true advocate for children. Or she’s so poor now she doesn’t care?” Another added, “Attending Balenciaga proves Meghan is a hypocrite. Don’t ever talk about protecting children again.”

Even her outfit, an oversized white cape layered over a matching shirt, was mocked online, with one user describing it as “a high priestess bedsheet look.”

A glamorous return overshadowed by controversy

This Paris trip marked Meghan’s first European public appearance since 2022. The Duchess attended the Balenciaga show to support designer Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut collection, mingling with stars like Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann, and Anne Hathaway.

However, her fashionable comeback was quickly overshadowed by the online storm surrounding her late-night limousine video. While Meghan’s fans praised her return to the global fashion scene, critics believe her choice of post showed a “complete lack of awareness.”