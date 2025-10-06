/‘Pounding the table in front of mom’: Rob Reiner recalls the most awkward moment on When Harry Met Sally… set

Hollywood director Rob Reiner recently opened up about a hilariously awkward behind-the-scenes moment from his 1989 romantic comedy classic, When Harry Met Sally…. The filmmaker, known for hits like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, and The Sure Thing, shared the anecdote during a CBS interview while discussing his newly released sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

The moment in question revolves around the film’s legendary deli scene, where Meg Ryan’s character Sally convinces Billy Crystal’s Harry that at least one of his past lovers has likely faked an orgasm. Sally demonstrates the act at a busy New York deli, drawing stares from other patrons, before Estelle Reiner, Rob’s mother, delivers the now-famous line, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

What made filming the scene particularly awkward, Reiner admits, was having to guide Ryan on how to perform it. "First couple of times, she didn’t do it full out," he recalled. "Finally, I sat across from Billy and acted it for her… pounding the table, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' And I realized I’m having an orgasm in front of my mother. There’s my mother over there!"

Estelle Reiner’s cameo may have delivered one of cinema’s most iconic punchlines, but for her son, directing the scene came with its fair share of cringeworthy moments.

The discussion also revealed an interesting fact about the film’s ending. Initially, the movie concluded differently, but after meeting his now-wife, Michele, who has since produced several of his films, including Spinal Tap II, Reiner opted for a happier conclusion, with Harry and Sally tying the knot.

Reflecting on revisiting his classic work in the sequel, Reiner acknowledged the challenge, "Are we crazy to do another one? The bar is just way too high," highlighting the enduring legacy and high expectations set by the original film. Even decades later, When Harry Met Sally… continues to charm audiences.