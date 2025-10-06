/Dame Jilly Cooper, beloved British author of 'Rivals' and 'Riders', dies at 88

British author Dame Jilly Cooper, celebrated for her best-selling Rutshire Chronicles novels that defined an era of romantic escapism, has died at the age of 88. According to her agent, Curtis Brown, Cooper passed away suddenly on Sunday morning following a fall.

A statement from her children, Emily and Felix, described her as "the shining light in all of our lives," adding, "Her love for her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved and can’t imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter."

Cooper, who was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2024, was one of Britain’s most popular and distinctive novelists. Her Rutshire Chronicles, beginning with Riders (1985) and including hits like Rivals, Polo, and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous, captivated millions of readers with their witty blend of social satire, glamour, and unapologetic sensuality.

A trailblazer in British popular fiction

Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the literary and entertainment worlds. Queen Camilla, a close friend and admirer, called Cooper "a legend" and "a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend." In a statement, the Queen said, "Very few writers become legends in their own lifetime, but Jilly was one. She created a whole new genre of literature and made it entirely her own."

Cooper’s Rivals was recently adapted into a hit Disney+ series, which she helped produce. The show’s success introduced her playful world of class conflict, lust, and luxury to a new generation. Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted at Disney+ EMEA, called her "irreplaceable," adding, "Jilly’s writing brought joy and mischief into a world often too serious. It was a privilege to bring her beloved characters to the screen."

Remembering the queen of the "bonkbuster"

Nicknamed the "queen of the bonkbuster," Cooper’s books, though raunchy, were also admired for their shrewd insight into Britain’s class system. Her hero, Rupert Campbell-Black, the swaggering polo player and political figure at the heart of her novels, became one of fiction’s most memorable characters.

From journalist to literary icon

Born Jilly Sallitt in Essex in 1937, she began her career as a journalist at the Middlesex Independent before becoming a popular columnist for The Sunday Times Magazine in the 1960s. Her witty takes on marriage and modern womanhood led to early books like How to Stay Married and Class: A View from Middle England.

Cooper turned to fiction in the 1970s, publishing a series of romantic novels before striking gold with the Rutshire Chronicles. Her novels sold more than 11 million copies and made her a household name in Britain and beyond.

A life well lived

Despite personal challenges, including the loss of her husband, publisher Leo Cooper, and surviving the 1999 Ladbroke Grove train crash, Jilly remained a source of laughter and warmth. Even in her later years, she continued to write with zest; her final novel, Tackle! (2023), returned to the world of Rupert Campbell-Black, this time on the football pitch.

A private funeral will be held in accordance with her family’s wishes, followed by a public thanksgiving service at Southwark Cathedral in London to celebrate her extraordinary life.