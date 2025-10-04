/What really happens if an astronaut dies in space?

Human spaceflight, despite decades of progress, remains one of the most hazardous endeavours ever attempted. In just over 60 years of human exploration, 20 people have died in space-related incidents. These include the 14 astronauts lost in the Space Shuttle Challenger (1986) and Columbia (2003) disasters, the three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 in 1971, and the three Apollo 1 astronauts killed in a launch pad fire in 1967. These tragedies underline the risks, but they also raise a rarely discussed question: what would happen if an astronaut were to die in space today?

