/BTS V buys $10 million apartment in Seoul’s elite area, all paid in cash: Read details

BTS’ V has found a new home at a jaw-dropping price. The K-pop megastar has purchased a luxury residence in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, another addition to the Korean star’s collection of high-value assets.

BTS member V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, has been making headlines for his latest real estate purchase.

According to reports, he bought a luxury property in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, one of the city’s most premium destinations.

As per estate records, the singer purchased PH129 (The Penthouse Cheongdam) on the 17th of this month. According to the real estate registry, via Allkpop, the apartment measures 273.96 ㎡ (approx 2,951 sq. ft.) and includes 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. V reportedly bought the property for 14.2 billion won (S$13 million). With no record of a mortgage, it is believed he paid the full amount in cash without taking out a loan.

The initial sales agreement was finalised in May, while the remaining balance was cleared in September, after which the singer officially obtained ownership.

Completed in August 2019, PH129 consists of 29 duplex units and six-level basements within a 20-story building. Near the Han River, this high-end residence is also home to several famous Korean celebrities, including actors Jang Dong-gun and Go So Young, golfer Park In-bi, among others.

As per the details, the apartment comes with a panoramic living room window with a view of the Han River. The bedroom and dining areas come with ceilings of 6.6 meters.