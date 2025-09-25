/Jimmy Kimmel Live! return draws an outstanding rating, highest in 10 years

Jimmy Kimmel Live is back, and the show received a roaring welcome from its fans and followers. After a week-long suspension, the show went on air again, and viewers were clearly eager to see Kimmel return to the stage. His break followed a week-long controversy sparked by remarks he made about the death of Charlie Kirk.

He marked his return with an emotional monologue in which he called out US President Donald Trump. The comeback episode averaged 6.26 million viewers on traditional television.

Jimmy Kimmel's show draws massive viewers

The return of the late-night TV show drew massive viewership, three times higher than its usual ratings. The episode’s ratings were reportedly the highest in the past 10 years. Notably, the show managed to achieve these numbers even without being broadcast on several ABC-affiliated stations.