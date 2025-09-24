/Jimmy Kimmel returns to television, addresses his controversial remark on Charlie Kirk in his opening monologue

Kimmel returned to national television with his show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, after a week-long suspension by ABC. Kimmel was suspended after his remark on the death of Charlie Kirk was deemed inappropriate and ‘ill-timed.’

In his opening monologue, the late-night show host said he was happy to be back as he was greeted with a huge applause. As Jimmy began addressing his viewers, clips from various media outlets' coverage of the anticipation surrounding tonight's episode were shown.

Kimmel, in his style, cracked a joke on pre-empting the show ‘Family Feud’ so that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' could be on.

“I’m not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol," Kimmel said. "It’s been overwhelming. I’ve heard from a lot of people over the last six days. I’ve heard from all the people in the world over the last six days. Everyone I’ve ever met have reached out 10 or 11 times.

"The guy who fired me from my first radio job in Seattle where we are not airing tonight, by the way, his name is Larry. In 1989, Larry tried to force me to do a bit called Jokes for Donuts, where people would call in and tell jokes for donuts, and I refused to do it and eventually Larry fired me and I had to move back in with my parents. Even he checked in. Thank you, Larry,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel Thanks Fellow Late-Night Show Hosts

In his opening monologue, Kimmel thanked his fellow late-night show hosts for showing solidarity over the past week after the Disney-owned ABC suspended him. Kimmel remembered John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart and Jay Leno, among others.

Kimmel also thanked those who do not support his beliefs, “but support my right to share those beliefs."

"I want to thank the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway—Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Candace Owens, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz...It takes courage to speak out against this administration," he said.

Kimmel addresses controversial remarks on Charlie Kirk

In his monologue, he also addressed the remarks that started the whole controversy. Kimmel spoke about the remarks he had made on Charlie Kirk in the last episode before ABC suspended his show and added, “it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

"I don’t think there’s anything funny about it," he continued. "I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed asking compassion for his family, and I meant it. I still do. Nor did I mean to blame any specific group for the actions of a a specific individual. That was actually the opposite of the point I was trying to make.

For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.”

Kimmel also added that the person who killed Kirk did not represent anyone and that violence was never a solution.