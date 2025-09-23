/Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC after suspension: What Disney lost in the fallout

After nearly a week of controversy, Disney is bringing back Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, ending the late-night host’s sudden suspension that triggered debates over free speech, political pressure, and corporate accountability.

Why was Jimmy Kimmel suspended?

The uproar began last week when Jimmy Kimmel addressed the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during his opening monologue. Kimmel suggested that the suspect might have been aligned with pro-Trump groups, a remark that enraged conservatives online and led to calls for his firing. Within hours, ABC- owned by Disney, announced the show would be “preempted indefinitely.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The move was partly influenced by two major ABC affiliates, Nexstar and Sinclair, who pulled Kimmel’s program from their lineups, citing backlash in Trump-heavy markets.

How the suspension backfired on Disney

What followed was a public relations firestorm. Critics accused Disney of silencing one of ABC’s biggest stars to appease political forces. Protesters gathered outside Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre with signs reading “The Mouse is a Cowardly Louse.”

Online, thousands of viewers announced they were canceling Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions using hashtags like #CancelDisney and #StandWithKimmel. Even celebrities including Jamie Lee Curtis, Selena Gomez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda signed an open letter condemning censorship.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, celebrated what he believed was Kimmel’s “cancellation,” amplifying the perception of corporate capitulation. By Monday, Disney’s stock had slipped nearly 2.4%, erasing close to $5 billion in market value- a staggering cost for less than a week of programming disruption.

Why Disney changed course

In a statement, Disney said its initial decision was meant to “avoid further inflaming a tense situation” but admitted the suspension was not sustainable. Executives, including CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden, held several discussions with Kimmel before agreeing to reinstate him.

“After thoughtful conversations, we decided it was time to bring Jimmy back,” Disney said. The reversal also came after bipartisan criticism of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who had suggested penalties against stations airing Kimmel’s show. Sen. Ted Cruz, normally aligned with Trump, warned such threats were “government overreach.”

What comes next

Kimmel has not yet commented publicly, but he is expected to address the controversy when his show returns Tuesday night. It remains unclear if affiliates like Sinclair will air the program again or continue replacing it with news broadcasts. Still, Disney’s decision marks a significant moment in the clash between business interests and First Amendment principles.

As media professor Susan Campbell noted, “Consumers were exercising their own free speech by canceling subscriptions. Disney had to listen.” For now, one of late-night TV’s most prominent voices is back on the air.