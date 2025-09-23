/Tom Holland makes first appearance at an event with Zendaya post injury on set of Spider-Man

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is all geared up for his upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sparked concern among fans when he suffered an injury and had to be rushed to the hospital for further treatment. Now, in the latest update, the star was spotted at an event with Zendaya. Several pictures and videos from the event are now going viral on social media.

Tom Holland's gala time with Zendaya at an event

As per several pictures and videos widely circulated on social media, Tom Holland and Zendaya were all smiles and walked hand in hand for the charity event, which took place in London. The couple even posed with guests, including the actress Lily D.Moore, in photos posted to social media by Java Joy co-founder Laura Hope Whitaker.

Reportedly, this was Tom Holland's Posh Pub Quiz, which was held at Christie's London with Zendaya. This was the charity's third annual event.

Tom Holland's new image of his injury surfaces on social media

An X user named Animals Daily shared an image of Tom Holland, which was post-injury due to a botched stunt.

As per reports, the accident occurred on September 19, on the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day during the shoot. Tom Holland was hospitalised for a mild concussion and was treated. Reportedly, for extra precaution, Tom Holland has been advised to take a rest. He is expected to return to filming.