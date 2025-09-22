/K-pop girl group ITZY contract renewed, agency JYP Entertainment issues statement

South Korean girl group ITZY, who have delivered several tracks including Not Shy, Icy and Wannabe among others is making headlines. Their agency JYP Entertainment reportedly confirmed it through a press conference about the group's exclusivity and more.

ITZY to be with JYP for the second tenure post contract renewal?

According to reports, that JYP Entertainment said in a press release stated, "With their current

Add WION as a Preferred Source

contracts set to expire early next year, all five members — Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna — have signed renewals with us,” JYP Entertainment said, “Itzy has earned recognition for their unmatched performance skills and global impact, and we were able to complete this renewal early based on mutual trust".

Reportedly, the move of renewing the contract ensured that the group partnership, with the agency pledging full support to strengthen the group's position a leading global act.

All about ITZY

The South Korean girl group OTX formed by JYP Entertainment. The group consists of five members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They are recognized for their "teen crush" concept and for exploring themes of independence and self-love in their music.

They made their debut in 2019 with the single album It'z Different and its lead single "Dalla Dalla", which peaked at number two on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart, the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.