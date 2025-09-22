/Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu first trailer unveiled, release date confirmed



The galaxy far, far away just got a lot closer. Lucasfilm has dropped the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, giving fans a thrilling first look at the next big-screen chapter in the beloved franchise.

Din Djarin and Grogu return for a new adventure

Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written with longtime Star Wars creative partner Dave Filoni, the film continues the story from Disney+’s hit series The Mandalorian. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin, the armored bounty hunter, alongside his tiny Force-sensitive companion Grogu, fondly known by fans as Baby Yoda. The duo will once again team up to defend the galaxy as remnants of the Empire threaten the fragile peace established by the New Republic.

According to the official reports, “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

A star-studded cast and new faces

The teaser reunites audiences with familiar favorites while also introducing new characters. Academy Award winner Sigourney Weaver appears as a New Republic officer, while Jeremy Allen White steps into the role of Rotta the Hutt, son of the infamous Jabba. Actor Jonny Coyne also returns as an Imperial warlord. The footage even teases the comeback of Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels, voiced by Steve Blum.

A big-screen experience for a new era

This marks the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Favreau, speaking about the transition from streaming to cinema, noted that the project aims to reward longtime fans while also inviting a new generation to experience Star Wars in theaters. He emphasized that Grogu’s popularity makes this story especially appealing for younger audiences, ensuring both scale and heart on the big screen.

The movie is produced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Filoni, Ian Bryce, and Favreau himself. Ludwig Göransson, who composed the iconic Mandalorian theme, returns to score the film.

The Mandalorian and Grogu release date

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens exclusively in U.S. theaters on May 22, 2026, and will be available in IMAX. This film will kick off a new wave of theatrical Star Wars projects, with Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter already slated for 2027.