/Dwayne Johnson reveals The Smashing Machine changed his life; Know why

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is stepping into uncharted territory with his latest project, The Smashing Machine, and he isn’t afraid to admit just how intimidating the experience has been. Known globally for his larger-than-life presence in action blockbusters like Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and Moana, Dwayne is now embracing one of the most raw and vulnerable roles of his career.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the film casts Johnson as Mark Kerr, the legendary mixed martial arts champion whose triumphs in the cage were overshadowed by personal battles with addiction and depression. Emily Blunt stars alongside him as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples, marking a reunion for the pair after Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Dwayne Johnson’s honest confession

Speaking in CBS interview, Dwayne admitted that stepping into a purely dramatic role left him more nervous than any action-packed stunt. “For years I’ve been dreaming about a role where I could rip myself open, not just act, but really live inside the pain and struggles of a character,” he explained. “When Benny and Emily asked me on day one if I was scared, I told them, ‘Yes.’ And that was the truth.”

He described the role as both terrifying and fulfilling, a departure from his earlier career choices where box office numbers dictated his path. “I was chasing success for years, but I wasn’t fulfilled,” he said. “This film forced me to confront that.”

A story that resonates with Dwayne’s past

Portraying Kerr required more than just physical transformation, though Johnson endured hours of prosthetics and makeup to embody the fighter’s look. To channel the despair Kerr faced, he revisited his own childhood struggles, including being evicted with his mother at the age of 15. “That memory ripped me open in ways I didn’t expect,” he revealed.

At Venice Film Festival

The Smashing Machine had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where it received a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation. Johnson, visibly moved, wiped away tears as he stood alongside Blunt, Safdie, and Kerr himself. Industry insiders immediately drew comparisons to Brendan Fraser’s emotional return with The Whale, fueling speculation that Johnson could be heading toward his first serious run at awards season.

More than a sports drama

While the movie traces Kerr’s rise and fall in the MMA world, director Safdie emphasizes that the story is about more than just fighting. “It’s about what happens when victory itself becomes your enemy,” he explained. For Johnson, that message resonates deeply. “It’s not just another role,” he said. “It feels like a whole new book in my life, and I love it.” Distributed by A24, The Smashing Machine will release in theaters on October 3.