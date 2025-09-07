/From Dwayne Johnson to John Cena: 5 wrestlers who turned into prolific actors

LOGIN
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 15:38 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 15:38 IST

Professional wrestling and Hollywood might be two different worlds, but over the years, many wrestlers have tried their luck at acting. In this article, we have curated a list of wrestlers who have proved themselves as actors. 

1 / 6
(Photograph: WWE)

After winning several hearts from their performances in the ring, several professional wrestlers have gone beyond the ring and have shone on the big screen. Taking advantage of their physical presence, fan following, and charisma, they went on to build successful acting careers. Here’s a look at some of the most popular wrestlers who successfully leapt to the big screen.

2 / 6
(Photograph: WWE)

The successful professional wrestler, John Cena, with his unbreakable motto ''Never Give Up,'' has grabbed the audience's attention since his WWE days. Today, he is starring in several movies in Hollywood and shows, making a new set of fans. From his action-packed debut in The Marine to showing his comic side in Blockers, Cena has impressed his fans with a range of performances, and currently, he's the Peacemaker, and we all love him.

3 / 6
(Photograph: WWE)

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known by his ring name, The Rock, which perfectly associated with his powerful persona and thrilling WWE fights. He has since transformed into one of Hollywood’s notable actors. With blockbuster roles in the Fast & Furious series, Jumanji and Baywatch, Johnson has become a global icon who has not only inspired with his fighting but also with his impressive acting career.

4 / 6
(Photograph: WWE)

Phil Brooks with his ring name, CM Punk has also made an exemptional move into acting. Brooks has established his career in acting through several hit movies and TV shows like, Jakob's Wife, Rabid, Mayans M.C. and Heels.

5 / 6
(Photograph: WWE)

Steve Austin, also known as Stone Cold, not only turned actor but also becomes the film producers in Hollywood. After his retirement from professional wrestler, he moved into the acting world, and luckily he impressed the fans, and made everyone proud.

6 / 6
(Photograph: WWE)

The ultimate WWE fighter, Ronda Jean Rousey is a retired wrestler, mixed martials art player and judoka artist. Ronda has bring herself in the acting career by featuring The Expendables 3, Furious 7, Entourage, Mile 22, and Charlie's Angels. The actress has also won bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Judo and has made an impact in the history of WWE.

