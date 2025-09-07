/From Dwayne Johnson to John Cena: 5 wrestlers who turned into prolific actors

The successful professional wrestler, John Cena, with his unbreakable motto ''Never Give Up,'' has grabbed the audience's attention since his WWE days. Today, he is starring in several movies in Hollywood and shows, making a new set of fans. From his action-packed debut in The Marine to showing his comic side in Blockers, Cena has impressed his fans with a range of performances, and currently, he's the Peacemaker, and we all love him.