/Star Wars: Star Fighter - First look at Ryan Gosling's adventure in a galaxy far, far away

We finally have our first look at Star Wars: Starfighter, the upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling as a Jedi Master. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film will be a standalone adventure set in the Star Wars universe, taking place five years after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is slated for a worldwide release in 2027. Reports suggest that Gosling’s Jedi will be tasked with protecting a young Padawan while being hunted by two villains, likely a Sith master-and-apprentice duo.

Star Wars: Starfighter first glimpse

Production for the film has only just begun in London, and the first look reveals Gosling seated on a landspeeder alongside Flynn Grey, who is believed to be playing the Padawan. The supporting cast includes Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. Speaking about the project at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Levy said, “This is a standalone. It’s not a prequel, not a sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet.”

Upcoming Star Wars projects

Alongside Starfighter, the galaxy far, far away has several projects lined up. The Mandalorian & Grogu, continuing the hit Disney+ series, is scheduled for release on May 22, 2026. Daisy Ridley will return as Rey Skywalker in a new saga that is currently in early development, while James Mangold is set to direct Dawn of the Jedi, which will explore the origins of the Jedi Order.

Starfighter release date

The Star Wars franchise has been gradually regaining fan trust thanks to shows like Ahsoka, Andor and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. With this exciting slate ahead, hopes are high that the momentum continues. Star Wars: Starfighter will release worldwide on May 28, 2027.