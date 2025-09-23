/Emma Watson opens up about acting break: 'I won the lottery, but it was unusual'

Emma Watson, best known for her iconic role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has recently opened up on why she continues to keep her distance from Hollywood. The 35-year-old Hollywood star, who has been on a hiatus from acting since Greta Gerwig’s Little Women (2019), revealed that while she deeply misses performing, she does not miss promoting films- describing it as “soul-destroying.”

Why Emma Watson stepped away from Hollywood

In a candid conversation with Hollywood Authentic, Watson admitted that her early success in the entertainment industry felt like “winning the lottery.” However, she clarified that a major part of being an actor involves press tours and promotion, which often overshadow the creative side of the job.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“A bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art,” Watson explained. “I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art.”

Missing the craft, not the pressure

While Watson confessed that she misses being on set and losing herself in a role, she also emphasized how overwhelming the pressure of fame had become. “The moment the camera rolls…it’s such an intense form of meditation. You cannot be anywhere else. I miss that profoundly. But I don’t miss the pressure,” she said.

The actress added that even participating in a small play with friends reminded her of the immense stress tied to performing publicly.

Building a life beyond stardom

Watson, who is currently pursuing a doctorate at the University of Oxford, revealed that taking a step back allowed her to focus on her personal life and relationships. She shared that fame often fractured her sense of identity, forcing her to maintain multiple personas, from public figure to artist. She admitted that letting go of this “energy-intensive” burden has helped her feel “the happiest and healthiest” she has ever been.

“The most important thing, really, is your home and friends and family. I worked so hard for so long that my life sort of bottomed out. I needed to do some construction work and build good foundations,” Watson further added.

What’s next for Emma Watson?

Although she has stayed away from the big screen for nearly seven years, Watson hinted that she is “working on something” new, though she did not reveal further details. This tease has sparked speculation among fans eager to see her return to acting.