/Will original Harry Potter cast ever reunite? Filmmaker Chris Columbus reveals

The Harry Potter films are adaptations of the novels of the same name, authored by J.K. Rowling. Showcasing the Wizarding World was a huge success and has had a significant impact on the film industry. With cast, plot line, performance of the cast, cinematography, and more, it became a glossy blockbuster and is still loved by everyone. Director Chris Columbus, who has helmed the first two Harry Potter movies, revealed whether the original cast would reunite.

What did Chris Columbus reveal about the Harry Potter cast reunion?

In an interview with The Times, Chris Columbus said that the original cast of Harry Potter reuniting is impossible due to JK Rowling's controversial views. He said, "It's never going to happen. It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said, "I haven't spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what's going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe, and I just spoke to him a few days ago. I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast".

Also Read: Television actress Priya Marathe passes away at 38 after a battle with cancer

Reportedly, after Chris Columbus had finished working on Philosopher's Stone, he was hired to direct Chamber of Secrets. The production started within a week after the release of the first film. Columbus was set to direct all entries in the series, but he did not want to return for Prisoner of Azkaban, claiming he was "burned out".

All about Harry Potter franchise: cast, global stardom, and more

The series was produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). A spin-off prequel series started with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

A British and American co-production, the series was mainly produced by David Heyman and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as the three leading characters: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. Four directors worked on the series: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.