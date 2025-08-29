/Harry Potter director strongly reacts to reboot of franchise, says 'They are just repeating...'

Harry Potter series production began last month, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the newbies step into the shoes of characters who have marked their places in the film franchise and are still loved by every individual to this day. However, director Chris Columbus, who had helmed parts one and two of the film series, is not happy with the reboot and has called out the development.

What did Chris Columbus speak about regarding the reboot of the Harry Potter franchise?

Speaking on The Rest is Entertainment podcast, the director, in reference to the viral pictures of Nick Frost (playing the role of Hagrid) walking with Harry Potter character (played by Dominic McLaughlin), said, "I saw the pictures and Nick Frost is wearing the same outfit we made for Hagrid. It made me wonder, what's the point? I thought that we would try something new with costumes, but it looks like they're just repeating what we already did".

He had even spoken to Variety and had made it clear not to return to the Harry Potter world. He stated, "I've done my version, I'm proud of it, and there's nothing left to add." And on similar tones, he said it in the podcast, "I'm not jealous. It's just time to move on. I'm proud of the first films I worked on, but I'm done".

All about the upcoming Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The newcomers, Dominic McLaughlin, will be playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will be playing Ron Weasley. Reportedly, these individuals were chosen out of thousands of candidates.