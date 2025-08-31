/Frankenstein reviews are in: Here's what critics say about the Oscar Isaac & Jacob Elordi starrer

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein premiered at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, where it earned a remarkable 15-minute standing ovation. The much-anticipated film, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth, is a reimagining of Mary Shelley’s timeless novel. The project has been a long-time passion for the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, who first began working on it in 2007. After years of delays, Netflix finally came on board in 2023 to produce the film. So, let’s take a look at what critics are saying about Frankenstein.

Frankenstein’s first reviews are out

What is Frankenstein about?

The story centres on Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, a brilliant scientist consumed by his obsession to bring the dead back to life. Despite facing rejection from his peers, he succeeds, only to be horrified by what he created. His creation ultimately leads to the downfall of both their lives. Jacob Elordi takes on the role of the Creature.

Guillermo del Toro on Frankenstein

At a press event earlier this year, Del Toro spoke about his deep connection to the project, saying, “It’s a movie I have been wanting to make for 50 years, ever since I saw my first Frankenstein film.” He added that it took him decades to hone his craft to do the story justice. Filming began in February 2024 in Canada and wrapped in September. The film’s cinematography was handled by Dan Laustsen, who previously collaborated with Del Toro on The Shape of Water, while Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat provided the score.

The supporting cast and release date

The film also features an impressive supporting cast, including Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lauren Collins, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Charles Dance. Frankenstein will have a limited theatrical release beginning October 17, 2025, before arriving on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

