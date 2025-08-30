/Finish him… in 2026! Karl Urban's Mortal Kombat 2 release delayed

The release of Mortal Kombat 2 has been pushed back to 2026 from its original October 2025 release. The movie stars Karl Urban in the lead and is the follow-up to 2021's Mortal Kombat, which is based on the popular fighting video game. The movie's first trailer dropped recently and was met with overwhelmingly positive reactions. According to multiple reports, the trailer was viewed over 114 million times across various YouTube channels, and this may be why the studio decided to push back the movie to 2026 and give it a bigger release.

What is Mortal Kombat about?

The first Mortal Kombat game was released in 1992 and quickly became a global phenomenon thanks to its fun gameplay and brutal no-holds-barred violence. It follows a group of fighters from Earth who must participate in a brutal martial arts tournament against warriors from Outworld, a war-torn world ruled by a bloodthirsty emperor. The tournament’s stakes are high: if Earth loses, it falls under the rule of Outworld’s forces.

What to expect in Mortal Kombat 2

In the sequel, Karl Urban plays Johnny Cage, a world-class martial artist turned failed action movie star who is recruited by Earth's protector, Raiden, the god of thunder and lightning, to take part in the tournament. Though sceptical at first, Johnny joins up as a means to use it as a way to jump-start his career, but quickly realises that he may have bitten off more than he can chew. Mortal Kombat 2 will also focus on Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), the adopted daughter of the current emperor of Outworld, who is trying to uncover the truth about the death of her parents, the previous rulers of Outworld.

The supporting cast and the new release date

The supporting cast of the movie includes Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, and Chin Han as Shang Tsung. Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat 2 will release on May 15, 2026.

