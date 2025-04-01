Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon teases Scorpion's mystery role in the upcoming sequel. The movie is a continuation of 2021's Mortal Kombat and is based on the iconic video game franchise. Boon co-created the game in 1992 alongside John Tobias, and in a recent interview, he discussed fan-favourite Scorpion's role in the movie.

Advertisment

Also Read: BTS's agency BigHit Music shares update on online harassment lawsuit

What is the movie about?

Mortal Kombat follows a group of fighters from Earth who must participate in a brutal martial arts tournament against warriors from Outworld. The tournament’s stakes are high: if Earth loses, it falls under the rule of Outworld’s forces.

Advertisment

Also Read: Mortal Kombat 2: New stills give us our first look at Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion and Shao Khan

Scorpion's role in the Sequel

Scorpion is arguably the most popular character from the franchise. He is a ninja warrior from the Hanzo Hasashi clan, who, after he and his family are betrayed and killed by their ally, the Lin Kuei clan, becomes a vengeful spirit.

Advertisment

Scorpion is played by actor Hiroyuki Sanada in the 2021 movie and will reprise his role for the sequel. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Boon revealed that Scorpion's role in the movie will be different from part one, saying:

"[Scorpion] is certainly making appearances that are significant and necessary for the progress of other storylines. He plays a different role." Boon further added, "He's not part of the 'Super Friends' trying to defeat Shao Kahn, but his appearance is key, and it is very essential for certain parts."

Also Read: L2: Empuraan surpasses Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, becomes the fastest Indian movie to cross $20 million

The cast

The sequel will also introduce Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) and Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) as the main leads. The supporting cast includes Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, and Joe Taslim.

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 24, 2025.

Also Read: The Venom and Spider-Man crossover we never got, Tom Hardy shared insights on cancelled project