Mortal Kombat 2: Karl Urban stars in hilarious fake Johnny Cage movie trailer for the upcoming sequel

Mortal Kombat 2 is one of the most anticipated video game movies of the year. The movie is a sequel to 2022's Mortal Kombat and will focus on Karl Urban's Johnny Cage, a failing action movie star who is trying to regain his glory. Now, ahead of the trailer release tomorrow, we have a hilarious teaser for Uncaged Fury, a fake movie trailer inspired by Hollywood B-movies of the 1980s, with Cage taking on a group of thugs in style and dropping cheesy one-liners.

What is Mortal Kombat about?

Mortal Kombat follows a group of fighters from Earth who must participate in a brutal martial arts tournament against warriors from Outworld. The tournament’s stakes are high: if Earth loses, it falls under the rule of Outworld’s forces.

In the games, Johnny Cage is initially arrogant and self-absorbed, and is only participating in the tournament to help re-establish himself as a true martial artist and action star, but gradually realises the true stakes of the tournament.

What to expect in Mortal Kombat 2?

In the sequel, the forces of Outworld have returned, and Earth's warriors must regroup and gather more allies. Reactions to early test screenings of the movie have been positive, and it focuses primarily on Johnny Cage and Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), the adopted daughter of the current emperor of Outworld, who is trying to uncover the truth about the death of her parents, the previous rulers of Outworld.

Meet the cast of Mortal Kombat 2

The supporting cast includes Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, and Chin Han as Shang Tsung.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the sequel, with a screenplay written by Jeremy Slater. Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 24 October 2025.

