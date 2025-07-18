Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer: 6 sneaky details you probably missed

The Mortal Kombat 2 trailer has fans hyped for the sequel. The trailer promises some epic action and brutal fatalities in live action. The trailer also contains a lot of hidden plot details and easter eggs, so let's take a look at six of them.
The first trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 has dropped, and fans all over the world got their first look at Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage in action. The trailer promises to deliver fan-favourite characters and the no-holds-barred action the franchise is known for. However, there are also a few quick references and easter eggs hidden inside, so let’s take a look at six sneaky details you probably missed.
The version of Johnny Cage in the movie is not like the young hotshot movie star from the games, but instead is a washed-up actor. This makes Karl Urban the perfect choice for the role thanks to the actor’s comic timing and acting chops. But what’s interesting is whether this will be a slightly more humble version of the character compared to his video game counterpart.
We catch a few quick glimpses of King Jerrod’s fight with Shao Khan, which ultimately ends in Jerrod’s death and Shao Khan becoming ruler of Outworld. This is likely to be an earlier tournament and an integral part of Kitana’s backstory, Jerrod’s daughter and her quest for revenge, which will play a major part in the movie.
Queen Sindel is Jerrod’s wife, the Queen of Outworld and Kitana’s mother. In the games, there are times when she has been both a heroic figure and a villain. In the trailer, we see her using her fighting skills against Sonya Blade, suggesting that in the movie, she betrayed her husband so that she could rule alongside Shao Khan.
The Netherrealm is Mortal Kombat’s version of hell, and we see Scorpion fighting the now resurrected Bi-Han, whom he killed in Mortal Kombat 1. This implies that many of the Outworld fighters who died in MK1 have been brought back to life using dark magic.
We see Liu Kang spar with Kung Lao, who tragically lost his life fighting the forces of Outworld in MK1. This could mean that he was brought back to life to defeat the forces of Earth, or something else might be at play. Another interesting little detail is that the arena we see them fight in is a throwback to a stage from the MK2 video game.
Throughout the trailer, we see that, unlike the other fighters, Johnny Cage does not have any special powers except his martial arts skills. In the games, Johnny develops powers in a dire situation, and it is revealed that he is descended from a tribe of warriors bred to serve the gods. So it’s more than likely we will see his powers in action in Mortal Kombat 2.