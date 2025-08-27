/KPop Demon Hunters is now Netflix’s most-watched film, beating Red Notice

KPop Demon Hunters has made history by becoming the most-streamed movie of all time on Netflix, pulling in an astonishing 236 million views since its premiere on June 20. The animated film has officially overtaken the 2021 action-comedy Red Notice, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Riding on its massive global success, Netflix even released a special sing-along version of the film for a limited two-day theatrical run.

What is KPop Demon Hunters about?

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film centres on the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x, who secretly work as demon hunters. The story unfolds on the eve of a crucial ritual meant to restore the shield protecting humanity from the demon world. However, when group leader Rumi faces a crisis of faith, demons seize the opportunity by disguising themselves as a boy band and attempting to destroy the barrier once and for all.

KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack dominates charts

Alongside the film’s global success, its soundtrack has become a cultural phenomenon. The track Golden continues to hold the number one spot on the Billboard Global Charts, while How It’s Done climbed into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time, moving from 14 to 10. Meanwhile, Soda Pop rose from 10 to 5, and Your Idol stayed strong at number 4. With multiple hits on the charts, the soundtrack has become the most successful animated movie album since 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Will there be a sequel?

Fans have been eagerly demanding a sequel since the film’s debut, and writer Maggie Kang has already hinted at plans for a follow-up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has begun negotiations with Kang and Appelhans to return for the next instalment. Both Sony and Netflix are currently working out terms, so an official sequel announcement could be on the horizon.