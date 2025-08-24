/KPop Demon Hunters mania continues! Netflix breaks rules by releasing it in theatres

Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters became a raging storm across the world ever since its release. In collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation, the movie has made everyone fall in love, be it for the casting, the animation, and of course, the songs. But, in the latest development, the streamer has reportedly broken the rules as this one will go on to release in theatres, something which will be once in a lifetime, or unless it breaks records like in this case.

More details about KPop Demon Hunters releasing in theatres

The streaming giant dropped a bombshell and released this animated film in theatres on Saturday and Sunday for sing-along screenings. The movie is being shown in more than 1750 screens, reportedly in the US and Canada, with 1150 shows sold out on Thursday. Apart from the US and Canada, the film was also showcased in Australia, the UK, and New Zealand.

Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theatres, the country’s two largest circuits behind AMC Theatres were also seen playing the sing-alongs, along with Alamo Drafthouse and numerous other circuits.



For the unversed, despite animation and imaginary characters, the chemistry and emotions have touched the hearts of kids and adults, which has led to resonating with them in real life as well. The songs are sung by a few renowned K-pop singers, including TWICE, Andrew Choi, and more.

All about Kpop Demon Hunters

K-Pop Demon Hunters, as per director Kang, was to create a story inspired by her Korean heritage, which drew elements of mythology, demonology, and K-pop to craft a culturally rooted film. It tells the story of a world-renowned K-pop girl group, who balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters.