/KPop Demon Hunters mania continues! Netflix breaks rules by releasing it in theatres

K-Pop Demon Hunters, Netflix's animated movie, is helmed by Maggie Kang. The characters in the film have been voiced by Ahn Hyo-seop, Arden Cho, Mary Hong, Yunjin Kim, and Joel Kim Booster, among others.
Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters became a raging storm across the world ever since its release. In collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation, the movie has made everyone fall in love, be it for the casting, the animation, and of course, the songs. But, in the latest development, the streamer has reportedly broken the rules as this one will go on to release in theatres, something which will be once in a lifetime, or unless it breaks records like in this case.
The streaming giant dropped a bombshell and released this animated film in theatres on Saturday and Sunday for sing-along screenings. The movie is being shown in more than 1750 screens, reportedly in the US and Canada, with 1150 shows sold out on Thursday. Apart from the US and Canada, the film was also showcased in Australia, the UK, and New Zealand.
Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theatres, the country’s two largest circuits behind AMC Theatres were also seen playing the sing-alongs, along with Alamo Drafthouse and numerous other circuits.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Controversial moments of previous seasons of Salman Khan hosted reality show
For the unversed, despite animation and imaginary characters, the chemistry and emotions have touched the hearts of kids and adults, which has led to resonating with them in real life as well. The songs are sung by a few renowned K-pop singers, including TWICE, Andrew Choi, and more.
K-Pop Demon Hunters, as per director Kang, was to create a story inspired by her Korean heritage, which drew elements of mythology, demonology, and K-pop to craft a culturally rooted film. It tells the story of a world-renowned K-pop girl group, who balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters.
The film stars the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. The film premiered on the streaming giant on June 20. Hopefully, the makers will soon make some announcement for the second, third part, or spin-off, which is based on the love story of Rumi and Jinu Saja.