/Fake or valid? Rajinikanth’s team clears air on Coolie 'meet and greet' contest

What’s the confusion? On Sat (Aug 23), superstar Rajinikanth’s fanbase in Malaysia was alerted about a fake Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest being promoted by a Kuala Lumpur–based company. Hours later, however, Rajinikanth’s team clarified that the event is indeed valid. So, what exactly is the truth? Let’s find out

Rajinikanth's team calls the Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest FAKE.

On Saturday afternoon, Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz Ahmed issued a warning to fans about the Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest linked to the superstar’s latest release Coolie. In a post shared on X, Ahmed posted a contest poster and urged fans not to participate in what he described as a “misleading activity.”

''Dear All, we would like to clarify that the “Meet & Greet Thalaivar” contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar.

We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate in or engage in this misleading activity. We request your kind cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled.''

Malik Stream on tarnishing reputation, threatens legal action

Soon after Ahmed's statement, Malik Stream, which was the organiser of the event, shared a statement, saying that legal actions would be issued for the damaging statement.

“At Malik Streams, we take this matter very seriously. This is not our first time organising contests or events, and our track record speaks for itself," Malik Streams said in a statement.

“Any attempt to mislead the public with false information regarding our marketing procedures, or to unnecessarily tarnish reputations, will not be taken lightly. Accordingly, legal action will be issued against those responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements," they added.

The contest that we are talking about was announced a few days earlier on Instagram. The announcement post reads,“COOLIE WATCH & WIN CONTEST. The chance of a lifetime: Meet & Greet with Superstar Rajinikanth awaits! All you have to do is: Purchase Coolie movie tickets, Post them on your Instagram feed (public account), Use #COOLIEWW2025."

The post of the contest reads, “Only the Top 3 highest purchasers will win this golden opportunity."

Rajinikanth Meet and Greet Contest is valid

Hours after alerting fans about the event, Ahmed again shared the post, clarifying that the contest is valid, citing miscommunication.

''Clarification Statement! Due to an earlier miscommunication, there was some confusion regarding the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams. We now confirm that the contest is valid, organised with the required details, and open for participation. We thank all fans for their understanding and unwavering support,'' the statement reads.

More about Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie starring Rajinikanth was released on August 14. The movie is performing outstandingly at the theatres from day 1. Globally, the movie has surpassed the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark.