/KPop Demon Hunters tops Netflix charts in dozens of countries, creates streaming history

KPop Demon Hunters is continuing its record-breaking run on Netflix. The animated movie. Since its release on June 20th, the movie has amassed a whopping 26.3 million views on the streaming platform, and it currently holds the number 2 spot on Netflix's Top 10 and is now the most-watched animated original movie on Netflix. The movie is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and follows the fictitious K-pop group Huntr/x, who moonlight as demon hunters. The film's soundtrack has also become a global sensation, topping Billboard Global Charts.

Sony celebrates record-breaking success

Sony Pictures, which produced the movie, announced the news via X: "WE LOVE YOU, FANS! KPop Demon Hunters is officially the most-watched original animated film on Netflix." Fans of the movie are eagerly awaiting news of a sequel.

‘Golden’ tops Billboard global charts

The song Golden, from the soundtrack, currently holds the spot at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts with 98.5 million streams and 8,000 sold. The song Soda Pop currently holds the fifth spot, Your Idol holds the 12th spot, and How It's Done holds the 19th spot, making it the most successful animated movie soundtrack since 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Executive music producer shares insights on soundtrack

Speaking about the soundtrack with Tudum, executive music producer Ian Eisendrath said, “I’ve always thought of K-pop as the most theatrical genre of pop, and so I was just instantly excited by the possibilities of what could happen in a narrative context with the K-pop songs [and] incorporating actual, hit-making K-pop artists. I just felt like everything was really set up to be a special musical and narrative experience.”

Star-studded cast brings KPop Demon Hunters to life

The movie follows the fictional girl band Huntrix members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who secretly protect the world from demons and must stop their rival boy band, the Saja Boys, who are secretly demons sent to destroy them. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.