/Enjoyed Netflix’s K-pop Demon Hunters? These fantasy K-Dramas with idols and demons should be next on your list

If K-pop Demon Hunters has made your heart race with its supernatural and idol charm, then you are probably in the realm of fantasy Korean dramas. Fantasy is an effective tool for a series to play out the character’s desires that would otherwise remain hidden. Some of the best K-dramas have succeeded to incorporate elements of fantasy, magic, supernatural action and romance to deliver the finest from this genre. Having enjoyed recent Korean heartthrob, Golden from K-pop Demon Hunters, this is the time to move forward and look out for some more similar dramas to keep the vibe intact. This article gives you a pretty good list of fantasy K-dramas with idols and demons that should be your next obsession.

1. The Heavenly Idol (2023)

Kim Min Kyu and Ko Bo Gyeol from The Heavenly Idol Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video

The Heavenly Idol is a fantasy romance drama starring Kim Min-Kyu as an unpopular idol, Woo Yeon Woo. Pontifex Rembrary, a deity who fights against a devil, swaps his body with a girl in this world. He needs to lead the life of an idol and find his way to settle. If you are looking for something new, then this K-drama is a fun ride for you with a lot of happening moments.

2. Alchemy of Souls (2022)



Streaming on: Netflix

This historical fantasy drama is a huge must-watch for all Korean drama fans. In the fictional country of Daeho, two magicians, Jang Uk and Naksu, struggle to overcome their twisted fates caused by the forbidden alchemy of souls. The obvious reasons to fall in love with this drama are its magical duels, soul-swapping and satisfying visuals.



3. So I Married the Anti-Fan (2021)

Geun Young and Hoo Joon in So I Married the Anti-Fan Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video

From enemies to lovers, this romantic comedy revolves around a female journalist (Geun Young) and a top star (Hoo Joon). The two are forced to live in together after an awkward incident at a nightclu,b and that's how Geun Young becomes the biggest anti-fan of Hoo Joon. The drama is not supernatural but a delightful peek into the idol world and media madness.

4. My Roommate is Gumiho (2021)



Streaming on: Prime Video

My Roommate is Gumiho is a loving story of a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox and a college student. Lee Dam accidentally swallows gumiho Shin Woo-Yeo's magical bead, and now Shin Woo-Yeo has to live close by her to retrieve the fox bead. The show blends idol-worthy romance featuring Lee Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong.



5. Zombie Detective (2020)

Choi Jin-hyuk and Park Ju-hyun from Zombie Detective Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video

Zombie Detective is a hilarious twist on the undead genre, which follows a zombie turned into a private investigator. Moo Young, a zombie played by Choi Jin Hyuk, takes a job at a detective agency to unravel his existence and past mystery. This Korean drama is a fun, quirky roundabout, suitable to watch than other horror tropes.

6. Guardian: The Lonely and the Great (2016)



Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Guardian is a pure fantasy K-drama that is convincing enough to hook you in every episode and make you watch it again. Kim Shin, the Goblin, is on a quest for a bride to break his immortal curse and meets Ji Eun-tak, a college student whom he finds as his goblin bride. This award-winning drama is an epic of Korean mythology, supernatural romance, and aesthetic cinematography.

7. You are Beautiful (2009)

Ko Mi-Nyeo as Ko Mi-Nam in the boy band Photograph: (X)