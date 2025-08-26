/True Detective duo returns: Matthew McConaughey & Nic Pizzolatto join forces at Netflix

Fans of True Detective season one are in for something special as Matthew McConaughey is set to reunite with series creator Nic Pizzolatto for an upcoming Netflix series. The streaming giant secured the rights to the new project following an intense bidding battle with Apple, highlighting just how highly anticipated the show already is. McConaughey will also share the screen with his Dazed and Confused co-star Cole Hauser, and reports suggest the two actors will be playing brothers. Hauser, of course, has become a household name thanks to his role in the hit drama Yellowstone.

What to expect from Matthew McConaughey and Nic Pizzolatto’s Netflix series

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to THR, details about the storyline are being kept tightly under wraps, but the involvement of Skydance Sports as producer offers some clues. The company, known for its powerful and hard-hitting sports documentaries, will now be moving into more character-driven scripted content with this series.

The lasting legacy of True Detective season one

When True Detective season one premiered, it quickly earned a reputation as one of the most groundbreaking crime dramas in modern television. Both a critical and commercial success, the show collected numerous honours, including a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe. At its heart were unforgettable performances from Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who played two retired detectives brought back into a haunting case they had investigated years earlier.

McConaughey has a busy year ahead

Naturally, fans will be eager to see McConaughey and Pizzolatto collaborate again. Pizzolatto continued to build on the franchise with seasons two and three and, more recently, wrote and directed the 2025 drama Easy’s Waltz. McConaughey, meanwhile, has kept busy. He was most recently seen in Andrew Patterson’s crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King and is gearing up for two more projects: Paul Greengrass’ survival thriller The Lost Bus and the upcoming comedy series Brothers, where he and Woody Harrelson will play fictionalised versions of themselves.