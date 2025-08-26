/Street Fighter live-action: Noah Centineo debuts as Ken Masters in first look

Noah Centineo took to Instagram to reveal his impressive physical transformation for the role of Ken Masters in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. Based on Capcom’s legendary fighting game franchise, the film follows fighters from across the globe as they compete in brutal, no-holds-barred martial arts tournaments. The star-studded cast includes rapper 50 Cent, Jason Momoa, Orville Peck, Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, and Callina Liang.

A brief history of the franchise

First released in 1987, Street Fighter is one of the most iconic fighting games in the world. Over the years, it has produced numerous sequels and spin-offs. The latest entry, Street Fighter 6, has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide and won Best Fighting Game at the 2023 Game Awards.

What is Street Fighter about?

The story mainly revolves around Ken Masters and Ryu Takegami, two long-time rivals who must set aside their differences and join forces to defeat M. Bison, a powerful genius with ambitions of world domination and one of the franchise’s central villains.

Meet the star-studded cast of Street Fighter

The film’s cast is packed with big names. 50 Cent will portray Balrog, a former boxer who serves as M. Bison’s bodyguard. Jason Momoa takes on the role of Blanka, a soldier mutated into a monster by Bison’s experiments. Andrew Koji stars as Ryu, while Orville Peck plays Vega, a mercenary loyal to Bison. WWE star Roman Reigns appears as Akuma, a demon, and Callina Liang will play Chun-Li, a renowned martial artist determined to stop Bison.

Street Fighter release date

The movie will be directed by Kitao Sakurai, best known for the 2021 Netflix comedy Bad Trip, with a script penned by Captain America: Brave New World writer Dalan Musson. While an official release date has yet to be announced, Street Fighter is expected to hit theatres in 2026.