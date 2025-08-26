/The Godfather re-releasing in India: Here's when all three movies will hit big screen

Alert all Godfather fans! Acclaimed director Francis Ford Coppola's cult-classic The Godfather trilogy is coming back to the silver screen. The movies will be re-released in Indian theatres this September.

Hailed as one of the greatest movie series in the history of cinema, The Godfather is an American film series inspired by the novel of the same name by Italian-American author Mario Puzo.

The Godfather is re-releasing in India

Starring legendary actors such as Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and Diane Keaton, the trilogy is considered one of the greatest achievements in filmmaking by critics and audiences across the globe.

The films are set to return to theatres, giving a new generation of fans the chance to witness this masterpiece on the big screen.

On Tuesday (Aug 26), PVR INOX announced that the iconic movies will be re-released at select cinemas. The three films will be released in order: the original The Godfather (1972) on September 12, The Godfather Part II on October 17, and The Godfather Part III on November 14.

All three movies will be screened in a restored 4K theatrical experience. Booking details will be announced soon.

More about The Godfather trilogy

Directed by Coppola, the gangster saga revolves around the Corleone family and their legacy in the crime world from Italy to New York City. The story centres on Michael Corleone, the Don of the Corleone crime family.

Originally released in 1972, The Godfather was one of the most acclaimed films in American cinema history. It won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Marlon Brando.