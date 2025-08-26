/Sophie Turner finally reacts to the backlash over rape scene in GoT featuring Sansa Stark and Ramsay Bolton

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the popular television series Game of Thrones, has spoken out about the controversial rape scene featuring her character and Ramsay Bolton. While the show captured the imagination of fans worldwide, some of its graphic scenes were widely criticized by many. Years after the show’s finale, Truner has reacted to the backlash that followed.

Sophie defends the controversial scene

Turner reflected on working on a popular show while speaking with Flaunt, where she also spoke about the scene in which her character (Sansa Stark) was sexually assaulted by her husband Ramsay Bolton. Turner said she still believes that show was "actually doing a lot of justice to women."

Turner said, “I did feel – and still do – that Game of Thrones shone a light on things that many people were like, 'Oh god, you can't show that kind of thing' – and I understand it can be triggering – I totally understand that point of view. But I did feel we were actually doing a lot of justice to women and the fight women have had to fight for hundreds of thousands of years – the patriarchy, being treated as objects, and being constantly sexually assaulted – I don’t think there's one woman I know who hasn't had a form of that."

She added, "I think if Game of Thrones came out today, we'd definitely put some trigger warnings on there. But I’m really proud to have been a part of Game of Thrones, where they didn't shy away from showing atrocities that happened to women back then. I feel proud to have been part of the conversation."

About the controversial scene in Game of Thrones

Turner played Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of the HBO series. The controversial scene had Sansa being raped by her husband Ramsay on her wedding night in Season 5. The scene had created quite a bit of controversy when it was first aired.

The scene showed Sansa Stark enduring a lot of physical and emotional violence at the hands of her husband, Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). The episode featured Ramsay sexually assaulting Sansa as Sansa’s former childhood friend, Theon, was forced to watch.

The scene prompted outrage on social media as it moved away from the Game of Thrones books. The viewers accused the show of going overboard when it came to depicting violence against women.

