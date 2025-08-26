/Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now Japan’s 3rd all-time highest-grosser, global release nears

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) has shattered a new record at the Japanese box office. The latest entry in the Demon Slayer franchise has now overtaken James Cameron's Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan. The movie has brought in 28.08 billion yen ($189.90 million) and sold a whopping 19.82 million tickets in the country. Currently, the last entry in the franchise Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train holds the number one spot after dethroning the Oscar-winning anime film Spirited Away, which held the record for 18 years.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle dominates Asian markets

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already been released in most countries in the Asian market. In Taiwan, the movie grossed $18.34 million, followed by Hong Kong with $7.1 million, Indonesia with $6.2 million, Thailand with $6 million, and Malaysia with $5 million.

What is Demon Slayer about?

Set in Feudal Japan, the series follows teenager Tanjiro Kamado, who joins a group of demon hunters after his family is slaughtered by demons. His sister, Nezuko, the sole survivor, is turned into a demon but retains human emotions. Together, they embark on a quest to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji, the first demon and the source of the demon race, in hopes of turning Nezuko back into a human and ending his reign of terror once and for all.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle international release date

Infinity Castle is the fourth film in the Demon Slayer franchise and is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, who also helmed Mugen Train. It remains to be seen if the movie can claim the top spot in Japan and how it fares in the global markets. The movie is scheduled to release in the US and Canada, and the rest of the international markets on September 12, 2025.