7 Highest-Grossing Anime Movies of All Time: Demon Slayer, Your Name and more

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train tops the list as the highest-grossing Japanese film, earning a remarkable $5071 million globally. It is an adaptation of a popular manga series, telling the gripping tale of Tanjiro.
Your Name is a beloved anime film that grossed $4053 million worldwide. It features a heartwarming story about two high school students, Taki and Mitsuha, who mysteriously start swapping bodies.
Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away, released in 2001, grossed $396 million and won an Academy Award Known for its stunning visuals, it tells the story of a young girl, Chihiro, who enters a magical world.
Suzume is a fantasy adventure set against a disaster backdrop, with teenagers Suzume and Souta working together to save Japan It grossed $318 million worldwide.
The Boy and the Heron, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, earned $2942 million. This emotional and thought-provoking story follows a young boy exploring a mysterious world in the countryside after his mother's death.
The First Slam Dunk is an action-packed basketball anime film that follows Ryota Miyagi and his team's intense matches, grossing $279 million globally
One Piece Film: Red is a musical spin-off of the famous manga series, grossing $2465 million worldwide. It tells the story of Uta, a renowned singer who reveals her hidden identity.
