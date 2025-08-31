/Television actress Priya Marathe passes away at 38 after a battle with cancer

Actress Priya Marathe, a well-known face in the Hindi and Marathi television industries, is no more. She breathed her last on Sunday (August 31), reportedly after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 38.

Marathe had worked in several popular daily soaps, including Pavitra Rishta, which also featured Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande.

Priya Marathe dies

The popular star of the Marathi television industry reportedly succumbed to cancer and passed away at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai. What type of cancer she was suffering from is also not known. No official statement has been released by her family yet.

Marathe has kept her cancer diagnosis a secret. However, reports suggest that she was undergoing treatment. Sadly, she lost her battle with the illness.

The actress was a well-recognised face on television, having played pivotal roles in shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Tu Tithe Me, among others.

In the hit show Pavitra Rishta, she was seen as Varsha. She also portrayed Vidya Bali in Kasamh Se and Jyoti Malhotra in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Priya was married to actor Shantanu Moghe, who is also a well-known actor and has played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. She has shared a bunch of happy and sweet photos with her husband on her Instagram account.

Marathe's death has sent shockwaves across the industry. Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in.

One user wrote,''It's absolutely shocking about Priya Marathe.She was such a talented actor and genuine person.''